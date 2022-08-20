Watkins Glen Cup starting lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Chase Elliott and reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will lead the field to green Sunday at Watkins Glen International.

Elliott recorded his third Cup pole of the season in Saturday’s qualifying session.

Larson is the defending race winner at the Glen. Elliott finished second behind him last year.

Michael McDowell and William Byron will start on Row 2, followed by Tyler Reddick and A.J. Allmendinger in Row 3.

Coverage of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race begins at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading up to the race at 3 p.m. ET.

The race will also stream live on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.