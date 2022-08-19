Saturday Watkins Glen Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

JR Motorsports looks to continue its domination in the Xfinity Series this weekend at Watkins Glen International.

JRM drivers have won seven of the last 13 series races heading into Saturday’s race (3 p.m. ET on USA Network). Justin Allgaier has three wins during that stretch, while Josh Berry and Noah Gragson have two wins each.

Ty Gibbs has been one to beat the JRM cars, winning two of the last six races.

Saturday’s field will include Cup drivers Cole Custer, William Byron, Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain.

Five races remain until the start of the Xfinity playoffs.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:08 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:19 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 8:30 a.m. … Xfinity practice begins at 10:05 a.m. … Xfinity qualifying begins at 10:35 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 3 p.m. by Rev. David File. … 2nd Class Holden Moyer, Navy Band East vocalist musician, will perform the anthem at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 82 laps (200.9 miles) on the 2.45-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Countdown to Green begins at 2:30 p.m. on USA Network. The post-race show will air on USA Network… Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCsports.com

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Partly cloudy, high of 86 degrees and a 15% chance of rain around start of the race

LAST YEAR: Ty Gibbs took the lead with three laps to go to win last year’s race. AJ Allmendinger finished second. Austin Cindric placed third.