NASCAR weekend schedule at Watkins Glen International

On a weekend in which the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture remains unsettled, there will be a second focus at Watkins Glen International. And “international” is the appropriate word.

For the first time in Cup history, seven countries will be represented on the starting grid. The biggest name is former Formula 1 champion Kimi Raikkonen, a native of Finland who now lives in Switzerland. Raikkonen will be making his Cup debut, and it will be a rather splashy one. He will drive a Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet as the first driver in team owner Justin Marks‘ program — named Project 91 — designed to provide quality cars for prominent international drivers in the Cup Series.

Also on the Sunday list are Daniel Suarez (Mexico), Mike Rockenfeller (Germany), Kyle Tilley (England), Loris Hezemans (the Netherlands) and Daniil Kvyat (Russia).

Kevin Harvick, winner of last Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway, will be searching for a third straight victory at the Glen. He hasn’t won there since 2006, but he has three consecutive top-10 finishes at the track.

Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET) will be televised by the USA Network.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s schedule:

Watkins Glen International (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Stray shower or thunderstorm possible. High of 88.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. 40% chance of rain. High of 85.

Saturday, August 20

Garage open

7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

8:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:05 – 10:35 a.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBC Sports App)

10:35 – 11:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBC Sports App)

12:05 – 1:05 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBC Sports App)

1:05 – 2 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (82 laps, 200 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, August 21

Garage open

Noon — Cup Series

Track activity