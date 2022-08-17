Ryan Blaney signs extension with Team Penske

Ryan Blaney and Team Penske have signed what the team described as a “long-term agreement” that will keep Blaney in the team’s Fords.

The team made the announcement Wednesday.

Blaney is targeting a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He is 16th — the final playoff spot — entering Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International. He is winless in regular season races this year but won the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. He is second to Chase Elliott in the seasonal point standings.

“Ryan has become one of the top competitors in the NASCAR Cup Series, and we are excited for him to continue his career and build on his success with Team Penske,” said team owner Roger Penske in a team statement. “He has been a key part of our team for more than a decade, and we have seen him grow and develop, both on and off the track.”

Blaney, 28, joined Penske in 2012, driving part-time in the Xfinity Series. He has scored 14 victories for the team across the Cup and Xfinity Series.

“Team Penske has been family to me for 10 years, so I’m incredibly excited to continue with this family for the future,” Blaney said in a team statement. “Roger Penske is a legend in our sport, and I’ve always said getting to drive for him is something everyone dreams of doing.”