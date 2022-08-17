Joe, John Hunter Nemechek team for Daytona Xfinity race

NASCAR veteran Joe Nemechek and his son, John Hunter, will compete as teammates for Sam Hunt Racing in the August 26 Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

John Hunter, 25, will drive the team’s No. 26 Toyota. Joe, who won the Xfinity championship in 1992, will drive No. 24.

“Running multiple cars at Daytona is always special, but adding a father and son combo to the history books is a really cool opportunity for our team,” said team owner Sam Hunt in a team release. “John Hunter has been a big part of SHR’s growth, and to now have Joe join us at the tail end of his accomplished career is something I’ll cherish for a long time.”

The Nemecheks have raced against each other in 20 Camping World Truck races, 13 Xfinity races and three Cup Series events. The last time they competed against each other was in 2019 at Phoenix for NEMCO Motorsports, the family-owned team.

“If this is to be my last time to race in a NASCAR event, I am looking forward to being a teammate again with my son,” said Joe Nemechek, 58. “Racing with my son again is special, and my expectation is to be on the lead lap in the mix with John Hunter. I’m excited to see what happens.”