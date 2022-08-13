Richmond Raceway Truck results: Chandler Smith wins

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

RICHMOND, VA. — Chandler Smith secured a spot in the next round of the Camping World Truck Series playoffs with a solid win Saturday night at Richmond Raceway.

Smith joined Grant Enfinger, winner at Indianapolis Raceway Park, in the Round of Eight playoff lineup. Smith also took the series point lead.

The win was Smith’s third of the season and the fifth of his career.

MORE: Richmond Truck results

MORE: Richmond Truck driver points

Smith, 20, led 176 of the race’s 250 laps and was 2.79 seconds in front of second-place John Hunter Nemechek at the finish.

Ty Majeski , who led 73 laps, was third, Enfinger fourth and Corey Heim fifth.

Sixth through 10th were Taylor Gray, Matt Crafton, Christian Eckes, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar.

Nemechek was the only race leader other than Smith and Majeski. He led one lap.

Stage 1 winner: Ty Majeski

Stage 2 winner: Chandler Smith

Who had a good race: Chandler Smith earned a spot in the next playoff round with a runaway win. … Ty Majeski won the first stage and led 73 laps.

Who had a bad race: Ben Rhodes had the worst night in the playoff group, finishing 18th, two laps down. … Nick Leitz parked after 209 laps and was the only driver who didn’t finish the race.

Next: The final race in the first round of the playoffs is scheduled Sept. 9 at Kansas Speedway. Two drivers will be eliminated from the playoffs after the Kansas race.