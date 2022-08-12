23XI Racing signs Bubba Wallace to multi-year contract extension

Bubba Wallace has signed a multi-year contract extension with 23XI Racing, the team announced Friday.

“Bubba was a key part of the early stages of 23XI, and I am thrilled that he will continue with the team,” said 23XI Racing Co-Owner Denny Hamlin in a statement. “When we announced Bubba as our first driver the goal was to help him take his career to a higher level, and we have done just that.

“Bubba and the No. 23 team earned the organization our first win and first pole award, and with a career-best four consecutive top-10 finishes heading into Richmond this weekend, Bubba is continuing to get more competitive each week. We’re excited to see his growth as he and the team work toward achieving our goals.”

Wallace has scored a career-high four consecutive top-10 finishes heading into Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway (3 p.m. ET on USA Network). Wallace is outside a playoff spot with three races to go in the regular season.

Wallace gave 23XI Racing it’s first Cup victory last year at Talladega.

“It feels great to get this renewal done and to know I have a home at 23XI Racing,” said Wallace. “Thanks to (Michael Jordan) and Denny for continuing to believe in me. We’ve come a long way together in less than two years and we’ve checked off some major goals along the way – including the team’s first win and first pole. We know we still have work to do, both on and off the race track, but I feel good about our team and the direction we’re heading.”

23XI Racing previously announced it had signed Tyler Reddick to join the team beginning in 2024.