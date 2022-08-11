FORT WORTH, Texas — Mark Faber was named general manager of Texas Motor Speedway on Thursday after the promotion of Rob Ramage from track GM to a senior vice president role for Speedway Motorsports.

Ramage was named VP of government relations and deputy counsel for Speedway Motorsports, which owns and operates TMS and other NASCAR tracks. He had been in a similar role at Texas since 2013 before becoming the track’s GM last August after the departure of Eddie Gossage.

“Now with a year of experience as a speedway general manager, Rob understands even more about building the community and fan relationships necessary for our success,” said Marcus Smith, SMI’s president and chief executive officer. “In his new role, Rob will not only invest his energy and enthusiasm in what we are doing in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin markets, but also lend his government-relations expertise and legal support to our sports entertainment executives and venues nationwide.”

Faber will join TMS after serving as senior VP of global partnerships at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He spent the last 17 years with AEG, one of the world’s leading sports and live entertainment companies. He was in Las Vegas since 2014 after working for the company in Kansas City from 2005-13. His more than 30 years in the sports industry also includes positions with the Orange Bowl and the Dallas Cowboys. He also worked with Host Communications, Galles Indy Racing and PSP Sports.

Faber consulted on sponsorships and premium seating renovations for Daytona International Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

“Mark brings more than 30 years of experience in the sports and entertainment industries to Speedway Motorsports,” said Smith. “Texas Motor Speedway has been hosting major races, concerts and special events for more than 25 years. With Mark’s expertise in corporate sales, fan engagement and event management at premier facilities, we are well-positioned for The Great American Speedway to move into its next quarter-century.

“We welcome Mark back to Texas and to the Speedway Motorsports family, and we look forward to his leadership as our team works together toward the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 NASCAR Playoff race at TMS in October.”

Gossage, the old-school promoter and showman, stepped down last year from the track that he had overseen since its groundbreaking about 20 miles north of downtown Fort Worth in 1995, two years before the first race. Gossage worked for Speedway Motorsports for 32 years overall.

SMI also owns Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover International Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Sonoma Raceway.