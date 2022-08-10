NASCAR to build production facility in Concord, N.C.

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR plans to build a 58,000-square-foot production facility outside Charlotte, North Carolina adjacent to its R&D Center in Concord.

The facility, scheduled to open early in 2024, will have offices for about 125 NASCAR Productions and Motor Racing Network employees. NASCAR Studios, which handles content strategy, production and distribution, also will have employees at the new center.

NASCAR’s production facilities currently are in the Five Fifty South building (formerly known as NASCAR Plaza) in downtown Charlotte, also home to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. NASCAR said some of its employees will continue to be based in that facility.

Brian Herbst, NASCAR senior vice president for Media and Productions, said NASCAR’s live event production operation has more than doubled since 2018.

“In this evolving sports media landscape, live event production and investing in technology that enhances the fan viewing experience has never been more important,” Herbst said in a statement released by NASCAR. “It’s essential that our new work space can facilitate that strategic growth.”

NASCAR has scheduled a ground-breaking event at the site Aug. 31.