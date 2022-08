NASCAR Saturday schedule at Michigan

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be busy Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

Xfinity teams will have practice and qualifying before racing at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Cup teams will have practice and qualifying in preparation for Sunday’s race.

Here is the day’s schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 6

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Cup Series

7:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity