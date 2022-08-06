Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Bubba Wallace and Christopher Bell will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com).

Wallace earned his first career Cup pole in Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session with a lap of 190.703 miles per hour in the final round.

Behind Wallace and Bell will be past Cup champions Kyle Busch and Joey Logano in Row 2.

Row 3 includes Austin Cindric and last week’s winner on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Tyler Reddick.