Saturday Michigan Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

The race for first in the points heats up with six races left in the Xfinity regular season. The top three in the standings are separated by 30 points entering Saturday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

AJ Allmendinger, who won this race last year in triple overtime, leads the standings. He has a 17-point advantage on Justin Allgaier. Allmendinger leaders Ty Gibbs by 30 points. Allmendinger is coming off his win last weekend on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Austin Hill could be one to watch. He’s finished in the top 10 in each of the past seven races, the longest active streak in the series.

The last 11 races at Michigan have been won by 11 different drivers.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Michigan International Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:39 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:48 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 7:30 a.m. … Xfinity practice begins at 9:05 a.m. … Xfinity qualifying begins at 9:35 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 3 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 3:30 p.m. by Father Geoff Rose of St. Francis de Sales High School. … Lisa Bascom will perform the Canadian Anthem at 3:31 p.m. and the National Anthem at 3:32 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 125 laps (250 miles) on the 2-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 30. Stage 2 ends at Lap 60.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. Countdown to Green begins at 3 p.m. on USA Network. The post-race show will air on USA Network… Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 3 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCsports.com

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Mostly sunny, high of 85 degrees and a 4% chance of rain around start of the race

LAST YEAR: AJ Allmendinger led 70 of 139 laps to win last August’s race in triple overtime. Brandon Jones was second. Noah Gragson placed third.