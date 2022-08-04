Primary sponsor signs new deal with Martin Truex Jr., JGR

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Auto-Owners Insurance, a key sponsor for Joe Gibbs Racing and driver Martin Truex Jr. since 2016, has signed a contract extension with the team, JGR announced Thursday.

Auto-Owners will continue as the primary sponsor for Truex and the JGR No. 19 Toyota in 2023. The length of the extension was not released.

Truex considered retiring at the end of this year but later announced that he will return to the Gibbs team for the 2023 season.

“Auto-Owners has been a great partner of ours for a long time now,” Truex said in a team release. “They’re always 100 percent behind whatever we’re doing whether that’s on the track or with our foundation. They do so many great things for us, and I’m very appreciate of their partnership, and I’m excited to keep it going.”

Truex is winless this season but is ranked 16th in the Cup Series playoff standings with four races remaining in the regular season.