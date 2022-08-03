Kurt Busch will miss third straight race; Ty Gibbs back in No. 45

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kurt Busch announced Wednesday that he will not return to 23XI Racing for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway and that Ty Gibbs will substitute for him for the third time.

Busch is recovering from “concussion-like symptoms” after a crash during qualifying prior to the Pocono race.

Busch said in a Wednesday statement that he has not been cleared to race by medical officials but that he hopes to return to the No. 45 car for the Aug. 14 race at Richmond Raceway in Virginia.

“While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the race at Michigan,” Busch said in a release. “I know Ty will continue to do a great job.”

Gibbs, an Xfinity Series regular, finished 16th at Pocono and 17th at Indianapolis in Busch’s car. He finished both races on the lead lap.

Busch has received a medical waiver from NASCAR and will be eligible for the Cup Series playoffs based on his win at Kansas.