RCR tabs Austin Hill for Cup debut at Michigan

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Austin Hill is scheduled to make his Cup Series debut in a Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

Hill has been entered in the team’s No. 33 Chevrolet.

Hill, 28, owns two wins in the Xfinity Series this year and won a Camping World Truck Series race at Michigan in 2019.

“Austin Hill has shown talent in every series he’s raced in during his career, so I couldn’t be more excited to have him behind the wheel of a Cup Series car,” team owner Richard Childress said in a release. “He’s having a strong season in the Xfinity Series, and I know he will be just as competitive and eager to learn behind the wheel of a Cup Series car.”

Hill said he is viewing Sunday’s race as part of his learning process.

“The only thing I look forward to is trying to make all the laps and learning something every lap,” he said Tuesday. “Whatever finish that entails I’m good with.”

He said he’s also anxious to compare himself to Cup regulars.

“I think all of us drivers have confidence in ourselves,” he said. “I have a lot of confidence in myself, but I don’t know where I stack up until I get out there with all the Cup regulars.”

Jim Pohlman will be Hill’s Cup Series crew chief. He led Austin Dillon‘s team for one race this season and Sheldon Creed‘s team for four races.

Sunday’s Cup race (3 p.m. ET) will be televised by USA Network.