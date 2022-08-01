Chances dwindling for drivers to earn a spot in the playoff grid

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tyler Reddick’s victory this past weekend on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course didn’t impact who is in and who is out of the Cup playoff picture.

There remain 14 different winners. The last two playoff spots are based on points. Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. have those positions.

Truex is in the last transfer spot with four races left in the regular season. He leads Kevin Harvick by 96 points. The most a driver can earn in a race is 60 points.

The Cup series races Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Countdown to Green airs at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Race coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. The post-race show also will air on USA.

Xfinity Series

AJ Allmendinger added to his Xfinity victory total this season by winning this past weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Seven drivers have earned playoff spots via wins, leaving five positions to be awarded by points at this time. Ryan Sieg holds the final playoff spot. He leads Sheldon Creed by 50 points. Six races remain in the regular season.

The series races Saturday at Michigan International Speedway. Countdown to Green begins at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. Race coverage follows at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA. The post-race show also will air on USA.

Camping World Truck Series

The Truck playoffs began Friday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Grant Enfinger won to earn a spot in the second round.

Carson Hocevar holds the final transfer spot to the second round. Matt Crafton and Christian Eckes both trail Hocevar by seven points.

The Truck Series is off this weekend. The next race for the series is Aug. 13 at Richmond Raceway.