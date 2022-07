Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Reddick drove through trouble late in the race and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Reddick outran Ross Chastain, who used an access road on the final restart to rejoin the field beyond Turn 1, a move NASCAR later deemed inappropriate. Chastain was dropped to 27th in the finish order.

Following Reddick in the top five were Austin Cindric, Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland and Bubba Wallace.

