Saturday NASCAR, IndyCar schedule at Indianapolis

Brickyard Weekend continues Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2.4-mile, 14-turn IMS road course.

The NASCAR Cup Series will also begin their weekend with practice and qualifying ahead of their 200-mile race Sunday on the IMS road course (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

In addition to TV coverage, all IndyCar sessions and Saturday’s Xfinity race will stream live on Peacock Premium. Fans can subscribe to Peacock Premium for $4.99/month at PeacockTV.com/sports.

Saturday’s Cup sessions will stream live on the NBC Sports App.

Saturday, July 30

Forecast: Partly cloudy, high of 84 degrees, 7% chance of rain

(All Times Eastern)

Garage open

5:30 a.m. – NTT IndyCar Series

7:30 a.m. – Noon – NASCAR Cup Series

12:30 p.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series

Track activity