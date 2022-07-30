Indianapolis Cup starting lineup: Tyler Reddick wins pole

By Jul 30, 2022, 12:08 PM EDT
Tyler Reddick will start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway from the pole position.

Reddick’s Saturday lap of 99.378 on the Indianapolis road course edged Austin Cindric, who ran 99.095.

The pole is the second of Reddick’s Cup career. He finished 11th in last year’s Cup race at IMS.

Reddick was the fastest driver in the two-round, two-group qualifying session.

Following in the top 10 will be Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Michael McDowell, Chase Elliott, Todd Gilliland and Kyle Busch.

