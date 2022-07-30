Erik Jones signs extension with Petty GMS Motorsports

INDIANAPOLIS — Erik Jones has signed a multi-year contract extension with Petty GMS Motorsports, the team announced Saturday morning.

The 26-year-old Jones joined the organization before this season when Richard Petty Motorsports merged with GMS Racing.

“Erik (Jones) has been a great addition to Petty GMS this year and we’re thrilled to have him signed for the coming years,” said Petty GMS owner Maury Gallagher in a statement from the team. “We’re excited to continue building our Cup program with Erik, Dave (Elenz) and the No. 43 team. They’ve shown great growth and potential this season and we know it will only continue.”

“We’ve had a great relationship with Erik (Jones) since he joined RPM and now Petty GMS,” said Petty GMS Chairman Richard Petty in a statement from the team. “Erik’s done an outstanding job representing the No. 43 and all of the fans who love to see that car on track. It’s nice to have Erik locked in for the years to come and continue building on the legacy of the No. 43 as he continues his Cup career.

Jones enters Sunday’s Cup race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network) outside a playoff spot. He has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes this season.

His best finish this year is third at Auto Club Speedway. Jones has two top-10 finishes in the last three races.

Jones’ signing leaves one spot open at Petty GMS Motorsports next season. Ty Dillon will not return after this season. Noah Gragson is viewed as a favorite to fill that spot.