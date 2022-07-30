Sunday Indianapolis Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

With five races to go in the regular season, the NASCAR Cup Series hits the road course at historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

The Cup Series comes to Indy after a shocking ending to the weekend at Pocono Raceway, where Denny Hamlin was victorious – until he and race runner-up Kyle Busch were disqualified. That gave the win to Chase Elliott (who finished third in the race). Joe Gibbs Racing, which fields the cars for both Kyle Busch and Hamlin, opted not to appeal the DQs.

Meanwhile, as the series looks to turn the page on that, the playoff race continues. The final two spots in the 16-driver playoff field remain up for grabs. Ryan Blaney (+105 over 17th place) and Martin Truex Jr. (+83) hold those spots on points entering Indy.

For other key storylines to follow Sunday, check out our viewer’s guide.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

(All Times Eastern)

START: Andrew Fusco, crisis management response manager for race sponsor Verizon, will give the command to start engines at 2:52 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:03 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 11:30 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 2 p.m. … Kasey Clark of Parkside Bible Church (Brownsburg, Indiana) will give the invocation at 2:44 p.m. … Lamar Campbell will perform the National Anthem at 2:45 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 82 laps (199.998 miles) on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 15. Stage 2 ends at Lap 35.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. Countdown to Green begins at 2 p.m. All coverage will stream live on Peacock Premium, including post-race coverage starting at 6 p.m. PRN/IMS Radio Network coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. and will also stream at GoPRN.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the radio broadcast.

STREAMING: Peacock Premium

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Partly cloudy, high of 82 degrees, 6% chance of rain around start of the race

LAST YEAR: Late-race chaos led to a double-overtime victory for A.J. Allmendinger in the inaugural Cup Series race on the Indy road course.

