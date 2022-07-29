Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

John Hunter Nemechek won the pole for Friday night’s playoff opener at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

This is the first time the Truck Series has raced at Indianapolis Raceway Park since 2011.

Nemechek will be joined on the front row by Chandler Smith. Christian Eckes qualified third. Corey Heim qualified fourth. Grant Enfinger completes the top five.

Ty Majeski starts sixth and is followed by Carson Hocevar, Stewart Friesen, Ben Rhodes and Derek Kraus.

Heim is the only non-playoff driver starting in the top nine. Zane Smith, who won the regular season championship, qualified 21st — worst among the 10 playoff drivers.

Friday night’s race is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on FS1.