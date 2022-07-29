Indianapolis Raceway Park Truck results: Grant Enfinger wins

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Grant Enfinger, who entered the Camping World Truck Series playoffs seeded ninth of 10 drivers, won in overtime Friday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Enfinger snapped a 38-race winless streak with the victory. He has seven career series wins.

Ben Rhodes finished second, Zane Smith placed third, Stewart Friesen was fourth and Corey Heim completed the top five.

Matt Crafton finished ninth. Christian Eckes placed 16th. Both are seven points out of the final transfer spot with two races left in the opening round of the playoffs.

Friday’s race was the first time the Truck Series had raced at Indianapolis Raceway Park since 2011.

Stage 1 winner: John Hunter Nemechek

Stage 2 winner: Ty Majeski

Who had a good race: Twenty-year-old Layne Riggs finished seventh in his Truck Series debut.

Who had a bad race: Carson Hocevar finished 21st, last among the 10 playoff drivers. … Taylor Gray finished 22nd. He was leading coming to the white flag when contact from John Hunter Nemechek spun him, sending the race to overtime.

Next: The second race in the opening round of the playoffs will be Aug. 13 at Richmond (8 p.m. ET on FS1)