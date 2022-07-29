Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The race for the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season title continues Saturday on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Just 22 points separate leader A.J. Allmendinger, second-place Justin Allgaier (-16), and third-place Ty Gibbs (-22).

Last weekend at Pocono Raceway, Gibbs narrowly lost to Noah Gragson in the Xfinity race and then made his Cup Series debut the following day. He finished 16th subbing for an ailing Kurt Busch, who suffered “concussion-like symptoms” following his crash in Cup qualifying at Pocono.

Gibbs is on “double duty” again at Indy. On Wednesday, 23XI Racing announced that Busch had not been cleared to compete by the NASCAR medical team and that Gibbs would drive Busch’s No. 45 Toyota for a second consecutive Cup race.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

(All times Eastern)

START: Kevin Thomson, district manager for Jiffy Lube of New York, will give the command to start engines at 3:31 p.m. … Green flag scheduled to wave at 3:42 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:50 p.m. … Lt. Col. Kent Lundy of the 181st Intelligence Wing (Chaplains Corp.) will give the invocation at 3:23 p.m. … Leah Crane will perform the National Anthem at 3:24 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 62 laps (151.22 miles) on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 3 p.m. All coverage will also stream on Peacock Premium… PRN/IMS Radio Network coverage begins at 3 p.m. and also will stream at GoPRN.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the radio broadcast.

STREAMING: Peacock Premium

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Mostly cloudy, high of 83 degrees, dry conditions around start of the race

STARTING LINEUP: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Indy

LAST YEAR: Austin Cindric led 29 of 62 laps to win last August’s Xfinity Series race on the Indy road course for Team Penske.