William Byron thanks those after his team’s hauler catches fire

William Byron offered thanks to those who helped extinguish a fire on his Hendrick Motorsports team’s hauler Thursday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Video of the fire can be seen here in this NBC Sports video.

The fire, according to reports, appeared to start in the generator area of the hauler. Reports from the track indicated that Byron’s car for this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course was not damaged. The hauler was parked outside the track in a staging area.

Byron wrote on social media: “A huge thank you to everyone who helped out with the 24 hauler today including the track, NASCAR, the local fire department and other team hauler drivers. Everyone jumped in and helped our team out today and that support means a lot to all of us on the 24 team.”

The Cup garage opens at 12:30 p.m. ET Friday.

Cup cars aren’t on track until Saturday. Cup practice is from 9:35 – 10:35 a.m. ET Saturday on USA Network, followed by Cup qualifying from 10:35 – 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network.

Byron looks to snap a five-race streak without a top-10 finish this weekend. The race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.

