NASCAR Friday schedule at Indianapolis

Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series drivers will be on track Friday as the NASCAR weekend opens in Indianapolis.

Xfinity teams are scheduled to practice and qualify Friday for Saturday’s race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The Camping World Truck Series playoffs are scheduled to open Friday night at Indianapolis Raceway Park, a .686-mile track 10 miles west of IMS.

The Truck playoffs will stretch across seven races, ending Nov. 4 at Phoenix. The seeds, in order, are regular-season champion Zane Smith, Chandler Smith, Ben Rhodes, John Hunter Nemechek, Stewart Friesen, Christian Eckes, Ty Majeski, Carson Hocevar, Grant Enfinger and Matt Crafton.

Cup Series drivers are scheduled to practice and qualify Saturday for Sunday’s IMS road-course race. Four-time winner Chase Elliott will be among the favorites.

The IndyCar Series will share Saturday’s IMS race program with the Xfinity Series.

Here’s a look at the Friday schedule:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Friday, July 29

Weather forecast

Friday: Intervals of clouds and sun. High of 82.

Garage open

6:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. — IndyCar Series

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

9:30 – 11 a.m. — IndyCar practice

1 – 2:15 p.m. — IndyCar qualifying

3 – 3:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)

3:35 – 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

Indianapolis Raceway Park

Garage open

8:30 a.m. — Camping World Truck Series

Track activity

10:35 – 11:25 a.m. — Camping World Truck Series practice

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

9 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series race (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)