NASCAR weekend schedule: Indianapolis

All three NASCAR major series will be in action this weekend at or near Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

There’s a rarity — the IndyCar Series will share Saturday’s race program at IMS with the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

And, about 10 miles west of IMS, the Camping World Truck Series is scheduled to race at .686-mile Indianapolis Raceway Park Friday night.

Sunday’s Cup race (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC) will be the second on IMS’ 2.4-mile road course. AJ Allmendinger won last year’s race. Series point leader Chase Elliott, a four-time winner this year, will be among the favorites.

Here is a look at this weekend’s schedule:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and IndyCar)

Weekend weather

Friday: Partly cloudy. High of 82.

Saturday: More clouds than sun. High of 80.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High of 82.

Friday, July 29

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

6:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. — IndyCar Series

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

9:30 – 11 a.m. — IndyCar practice (Peacock)

1 – 2:15 p.m. — IndyCar qualifying (Peacock)

3 – 3:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)

3:35 – 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

Saturday, July 30

Garage open

5:30 a.m. — IndyCar Series

7:30 a.m. – noon — Cup Series

12:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

8:15 – 8:45 a.m. — IndyCar warmup laps (Peacock)

9:35 – 10:35 a.m. — Cup practice (USA Network)

10:35 – 11:30 a.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)

12:30 p.m. — IndyCar race (85 laps, 207 miles; NBC, IMS Radio Network)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (62 laps, 151 miles; NBC, IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

Sunday, July 31

Garage open

11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

2:30 p.m. — Cup race (82 laps, 199 miles; NBC, IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

Indianapolis Raceway Park

Friday, July 29

Garage open

8:30 a.m. — Camping World Truck Series

Track activity