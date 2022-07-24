Ty Gibbs to drive for Kurt Busch at Pocono

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Ty Gibbs will make his Cup debut Sunday at Pocono Raceway, filling in for Kurt Busch, who was not cleared by NASCAR’s medical staff to compete.

NASCAR stated Sunday: “This morning, Kurt Busch met with doctors in the infield care center for further evaluation following his accident during yesterday’s qualifying session. Following the evaluation, Kurt Busch has not been cleared to race in today’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Pocono Raceway.”

Busch stated that he is “still having concussion-like symptoms” from his crash in qualifying Saturday.

“I will continue to follow the medical team’s recommendations, and appreciate everyone’s support,” stated Busch, whose streak of 269 consecutive Cup starts will end.

Busch crashed off Turn 3 in qualifying. The rear of his No. 45 car slammed the SAFER barrier and the front then snapped back and made a hard impact with the barrier.

Busch was to have started 10th. With the driver switch, Gibbs will start last in the 36-car field for 23XI Racing.

The 19-year-old Gibbs finished second to Noah Gragson in Saturday’s Xfinity race. Gibbs is third in the Xfinity Series points.

“I’m just learning, piece by piece, a lot information right now,” Gibbs told NBC Sports’ Parker Kligerman during Countdown to Green. “I’m just trying to figure out … all the little tools, I need to use in the race car.”

Gibbs was on a simulator at 1 a.m. preparing for this race. He told Kligerman he’s never been in a Next Gen car before today.

Sunday’s race airs at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. Pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network.

"All prayers out to Kurt."@TyGibbs_ was up at 1am on the simulator, and now makes his @NASCAR Cup Series debut as a relief driver for Kurt Busch. pic.twitter.com/MOelaznYHz — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 24, 2022

Get well buddy. See you next weekend — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) July 24, 2022