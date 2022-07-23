Pocono Xfinity race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Noah Gragson fended off a last-lap attack from Ty Gibbs to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Gibbs finished second. Josh Berry, Gragson’s teammate at JR Motorsports, finished third.

A.J. Allmendinger finished fourth. Sheldon Creed finished fifth.

DRIVER POINTS

Allmendinger remains Xfinity Series regular season points leader by 16 points (747-731) over Justin Allgaier (finished 7th Saturday). Gibbs (725) is 22 points behind Allmendinger in third place.

Farther back in the standings are Berry (660) in fourth place and Gragson (657) in fifth place.