Pocono Xfinity race results, driver points

Noah Gragson fended off a last-lap attack from Ty Gibbs to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway.
Gibbs finished second. Josh Berry, Gragson’s teammate at JR Motorsports, finished third.
A.J. Allmendinger finished fourth. Sheldon Creed finished fifth.
DRIVER POINTS
Allmendinger remains Xfinity Series regular season points leader by 16 points (747-731) over Justin Allgaier (finished 7th Saturday). Gibbs (725) is 22 points behind Allmendinger in third place.
Farther back in the standings are Berry (660) in fourth place and Gragson (657) in fifth place.