Teams of Ty Dillon, Erik Jones hit with L1 rules penalties

NASCAR announced Saturday that the No. 42 and No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports teams of Ty Dillon and Erik Jones have been assessed L1 penalties for rules violations regarding rocker box assemblies.

Dillon and Jones, along with their respective teams, have been docked 35 driver and owner points.

Additionally, Dillon and Jones’ respective crew chiefs, Jerame Donley and Dave Elenz, have been ejected from Pocono Raceway, where the Cup Series will race Sunday.

NASCAR cited Section 14.6.5.e of the Cup Series rule book, which is as follows:

“The rocker box vent hole in the front tire extraction area must have metal screen installed to the inner surface with a minimum 0.25 inch opening size. The screen may be bonded or mechanically fastened to the internal surface of the rocker box.”

In a statement, Petty GMS announced it would not appeal the ruling. Petty GMS competition director Joey Cohen will serve as Dillon’s interim crew chief on Sunday. Danny Efland will fill the same role for Jones.

Earlier on Saturday, Dillon’s No. 42 team lost a crew member after the No. 42 car failed twice in pre-race inspection. The team also lost its choice of pit selection for Sunday.