Pocono Xfinity starting lineup: Justin Allgaier wins pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Coming off a win at New Hampshire, Justin Allgaier has won the pole for today’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Allgaier, the last driver to make a qualifying attempt, knocked Ty Gibbs off the pole with a lap of 168.669 miles per hour around the 2.5-mile triangular oval.

The JR Motorsports driver comes to Pocono having won three of the last eight races (Darlington – May 7, Nashville Superspeedway – June 25, New Hampshire – last weekend).

Gibbs (168.319 mph) will start on the front row alongside Allgaier. Row 2 will include Gibbs’ teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing, Brandon Jones (167.948 mph), and regular season points leader A.J. Allmendinger (167.898 mph).

Sammy Smith (167.848 mph), making his second start of the season in JGR’s No. 18 Toyota, will start inside Row 3 with Sheldon Creed (167.779 mph).

Cup Series regulars Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet) and Cole Custer (No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford) will start 10th and 16th, respectively.

Stenhouse is making his first Xfinity start since the 2016 season. Custer is making his fourth Xfinity start this season in the No. 07 entry, having won in February at Auto Club Speedway.

Coverage of today’s Xfinity Series race begins at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network. The race will also stream live on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.