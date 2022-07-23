NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Pocono

By Jul 23, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT
0 Comments

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch will lead the field to green in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.

MORE: NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono – Starting Lineup

Hamlin won the pole with a lap of 169.991 miles per hour in the final round of qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

Another set of teammates, Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, will line up behind them in Row 2.

Pre-race coverage begins Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading up to race coverage starting at 3 p.m. ET.

Read More About NASCAR

Pocono Xfinity race results
Pocono Xfinity race results, driver points
Pocono Xfinity race
Noah Gragson holds off Ty Gibbs for Xfinity win at Pocono
AUTO: JUN 12 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Teams of Ty Dillon, Erik Jones hit with L1 rules penalties