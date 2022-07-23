NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Pocono

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch will lead the field to green in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Hamlin won the pole with a lap of 169.991 miles per hour in the final round of qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

Another set of teammates, Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, will line up behind them in Row 2.

Pre-race coverage begins Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading up to race coverage starting at 3 p.m. ET.