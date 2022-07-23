Chandler Smith held off Ryan Preece in the final laps to win Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular season finale at Pocono Raceway.
Chandler Smith, who earned his second win of 2022, will enter the Truck Series Playoffs as the second seed behind regular season champion Zane Smith (no relation).
Zane Smith finished 13th Saturday, but that was more than enough to clinch the regular season title and 15 bonus Playoff points.
The 10-driver Playoff field was finalized as well, with Grant Enfinger (finished 17th) and Matt Crafton (finished 15th) securing the last two Playoff spots.
Here’s the reset Playoff standings entering the opening Round of 10, which starts Friday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:
- Zane Smith, 2,037 points
- Chandler Smith, -15
- Ben Rhodes, -20
- John Hunter Nemechek, -21
- Stewart Friesen, -24
- Christian Eckes, -30
- Ty Majeski – 31
- Carson Hocevar, -32
- Grant Enfinger, -35
- Matt Crafton, -36
Nemechek finished third Saturday, followed by Corey Heim in fourth and Hocevar in fifth.
Saturday’s race was also the last for two-time Truck Series champion Todd Bodine, who made his 800th and final NASCAR national series start.
It was not a happy ending for Bodine. He was knocked out of the race following a Lap 12 crash that also involved Jack Wood and Tyler Hill.
Bodine signs off with 22 Truck Series and 15 Xfinity Series wins on his resume. He also made 241 starts in the top-level Cup Series.
Stage 1 winner: Chandler Smith
Stage 2 winner: Christian Eckes
Next: 2022 Truck Series Playoffs, Round of 10, Race No. 1 – Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (Friday, July 29, 9 p.m. ET on FS1)