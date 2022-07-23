Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chandler Smith held off Ryan Preece in the final laps to win Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular season finale at Pocono Raceway.

Chandler Smith, who earned his second win of 2022, will enter the Truck Series Playoffs as the second seed behind regular season champion Zane Smith (no relation).

Zane Smith finished 13th Saturday, but that was more than enough to clinch the regular season title and 15 bonus Playoff points.

The 10-driver Playoff field was finalized as well, with Grant Enfinger (finished 17th) and Matt Crafton (finished 15th) securing the last two Playoff spots.

Here’s the reset Playoff standings entering the opening Round of 10, which starts Friday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:

Nemechek finished third Saturday, followed by Corey Heim in fourth and Hocevar in fifth.

Saturday’s race was also the last for two-time Truck Series champion Todd Bodine, who made his 800th and final NASCAR national series start.

It was not a happy ending for Bodine. He was knocked out of the race following a Lap 12 crash that also involved Jack Wood and Tyler Hill.

Bodine signs off with 22 Truck Series and 15 Xfinity Series wins on his resume. He also made 241 starts in the top-level Cup Series.

Stage 1 winner: Chandler Smith

Stage 2 winner: Christian Eckes

Next: 2022 Truck Series Playoffs, Round of 10, Race No. 1 – Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (Friday, July 29, 9 p.m. ET on FS1)