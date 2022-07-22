Saturday Pocono Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Can JR Motorsports’ domination continue?

Justin Allgaier’s win last weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway marked the sixth win for the organization in the last 10 races. Allgaier has three wins during that stretch, Josh Berry two and Noah Gragson one for JRM.

Allgaier’s victory helped close the gap to points leader AJ Allmendinger, who has 702 points. Allgaier is 16 points behind. Ty Gibbs is 28 points behind Allmendinger.

Eight race remain in the regular season.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Pocono Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: Renelle Theodore of Great Wolf Lodge will give the command to start engines at 5:28 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:39 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 8 a.m. … Practice is at 9:35 a.m. … Qualifying begins at 10:05 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 4:50 p.m. … Motor Racing Outreach chaplain Nick Terry will give the invocation at 5:20 p.m. … The National Anthem will be performed Adeline Csontos at 5:21 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 90 laps (225 miles) on the 2.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 5:20 p.m. Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 5 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Partly cloudy. High of 87 degrees with a 12% chance of rain around start of the race