Rain canceled Camping World Truck Series qualifying Friday at Pocono Raceway, setting the lineup by the rulebook.

That put Zane Smith on the pole for Saturday’s race. Chandler Smith starts second.

The rest of the top five features Carson Hocevar, Stewart Friesen and Christian Eckes.

The race is the regular-season finale for the Truck Series. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:20 p.m. ET on Fox.