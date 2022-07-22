NASCAR Friday schedule at Pocono Raceway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Camping World Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on track Friday at Pocono Raceway as the tripleheader NASCAR weekend opens.

Truck Series practice is scheduled at 4:30 p.m., and qualifying for Saturday’s 150-mile race is scheduled at 5 p.m.

The Xfinity Series also will race on Saturday (5 p.m. ET, USA Network), and the Cup Series will race Sunday at 3 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Christopher Bell won last Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. With six races left in the Cup regular season, 14 drivers have won races to qualify for the playoffs.

Pocono Raceway

Weather forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny. Stray shower or thunderstorm possible. High of 86.

Friday, July 22

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series

2 – 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity