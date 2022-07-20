Austin Cindric team penalized for loss of wheel at New Hampshire

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Austin Cindric‘s NASCAR Cup team Wednesday became the latest to be penalized for loss of a wheel during competition.

Team crew chief Jeremy Bullins and crew members Curtis Thompson and Patrick Gray have been suspended for four races by NASCAR.

A wheel rolled off Cindric’s car during Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. This is the first time the Team Penske No. 2 team has been penalized for wheel violations.

Christopher Bell won Sunday’s race.

In general, lost wheels have been a frequent problem this season.

Drivers with lost wheels (and race locations):

Justin Haley, Daytona and Kansas

Kaz Grala, Daytona

Todd Gilliland, Auto Club

Corey LaJoie, Phoenix

Bubba Wallace, COTA

B.J. McLeod, Talladega

Denny Hamlin, Dover

AJ Allmendinger, Dover

Kurt Busch, Darlington (was not penalized since NASCAR had no provisions in rules for a tire coming off in the pit stall)

Kyle Larson, Sonoma

Chris Buescher, Nashville

Christopher Bell, Atlanta (was not penalized since it was on pit road and tire didn’t roll far)

Austin Cindric, New Hampshire

All but Busch and Bell were penalized.