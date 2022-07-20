Austin Cindric team penalized for loss of wheel at New Hampshire

Austin Cindric‘s NASCAR Cup team Wednesday became the latest to be penalized for loss of a wheel during competition.
Team crew chief Jeremy Bullins and crew members Curtis Thompson and Patrick Gray have been suspended for four races by NASCAR.
A wheel rolled off Cindric’s car during Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. This is the first time the Team Penske No. 2 team has been penalized for wheel violations.
Christopher Bell won Sunday’s race.
In general, lost wheels have been a frequent problem this season.
Drivers with lost wheels (and race locations):
Justin Haley, Daytona and Kansas
Kaz Grala, Daytona
Todd Gilliland, Auto Club
Corey LaJoie, Phoenix
Bubba Wallace, COTA
B.J. McLeod, Talladega
Denny Hamlin, Dover
AJ Allmendinger, Dover
Kurt Busch, Darlington (was not penalized since NASCAR had no provisions in rules for a tire coming off in the pit stall)
Kyle Larson, Sonoma
Chris Buescher, Nashville
Christopher Bell, Atlanta (was not penalized since it was on pit road and tire didn’t roll far)
Austin Cindric, New Hampshire
All but Busch and Bell were penalized.