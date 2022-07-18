Winners and losers at New Hampshire

Here’s a rundown of the winners and losers from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway…

WINNERS

Christopher Bell – The bad news is that Bell had to awkwardly hold a live lobster. The good news is that he was in victory lane to do it. The lobster – and the win – earned Bell a spot on the Cup playoff list as he became the 14th driver to win this season.

Bubba Wallace – Wallace made major gains on the tight NHMS track. He finished a solid third, his first finish better than 22nd in five starts in Loudon. It was his second top-five run of the year.

Brad Keselowski – Other than a tense on-track tussle with Austin Dillon, it was a good day for Keselowski. His seventh-place finish was his best of the season, giving RFK Racing a bright spot in a tough year.

LOSERS

Martin Truex Jr. – Truex, the pole winner, finished fourth, but he could have had much more. He dominated the first two stages and led a race-high 172 laps but faded after a two-tire change in the final stage, a strategic move that backfired.

Joey Logano – Logano led 25 laps but fell out of contention because of pit strategy and finished 24th. He hasn’t won at New Hampshire since 2014.

Kyle Busch – It’s rare to see Busch spin out on his own. He did it twice Sunday. He rallied to finish 12th but probably had a top-10 car at the end.