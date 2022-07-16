NASCAR disqualifies cars of Landon Cassill, Noah Gragson

By Jul 16, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT
LOUDON, N.H. — The cars of third-place finisher Landon Cassill and fourth-place finisher Noah Gragson each failed inspection after Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and were disqualified.

That moves Brandon Brown up to third, Jeremy Clements to fourth and Sheldon Creed to fifth.

NASCAR stated that Gragson’s car was too low in the front and Cassill’s car was too low in the rear. JR Motorsports announced it would not appeal the penalty.

Cassill is credited with finishing 37th. Gragson is credited with finishing last in the 38-car field.

