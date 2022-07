Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott will start on the front row for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Truex led qualifying Saturday with a speed of 127.113 mph. Elliott qualified at 126.922 mph.

23XI Racing took the second row with Kurt Busch (126.825 mph) and Bubba Wallace (126.513).

Coverage of Sunday’s race begins at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network. Race coverage follows at 3 p.m. ET.