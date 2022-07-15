Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

LOUDON, N.H. — Josh Berry scored the first pole of his Xfinity Series career for Saturday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Berry topped the field with lap of 127.163 mph around the 1.058-mile speedway. He’ll be joined on the front row by reigning series champion Daniel Hemric (126.930). Justin Allgaier qualified third after a lap of 126.829 mph. All three are in a Chevrolet. That manufacturer has not won an Xfinity race at New Hampshire since 2007.

Ty Gibbs (126.783 mph) and Landon Cassill (126.774) completed the top five. Points leader AJ Allmendinger qualified seventh at 126.568 mph.

Julia Landauer will start 32nd in her first NASCAR national series start. She’s driving for Alpha Prime Racing.