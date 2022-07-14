NASCAR weekend schedule: New Hampshire

The NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series are scheduled to race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon this weekend.
Last year’s Cup race at New Hampshire saw Aric Almirola score an upset victory in oncoming darkness to earn a playoff berth (see highlights of the race above).
As the series returns to the “Magic Mile,” Almirola is on the outside looking in. He is 18th in the Cup playoff standings, 42 points behind the 16th and final playoff spot.
Christopher Bell holds that final spot by 19 points over 17th-place Kevin Harvick, Almirola’s teammate at Stewart-Haas Racing.
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off this weekend. That schedule will resume July 23 at Pocono Raceway.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway – Cup and Xfinity Series
Weekend weather
- Friday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine, high of 82 degrees, 16% chance of rain
- Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 86 degrees, 5% chance of rain
- Sunday: Possible showers in afternoon, high of 88 degrees, 35% chance of rain
Friday, July 15
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 12-7 p.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series
- 2:30-7:30 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series
Track activity
- 5:05-6:30 p.m. – Xfinity practice/qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
Saturday, July 16
Garage open
- 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series
- 11:30 a.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 11:35 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Cup practice/qualifying (TV coverage on USA Network begins at Noon; NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM)
- 2:30 p.m. – Xfinity race (200 laps, 211.6 miles; USA Network, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM)
Sunday, July 17
Garage open
- 12 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series
Track activity
- 3 p.m. – Cup race (301 laps, 318.46 miles; USA Network, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM)