Atlanta Cup race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On Sunday, Chase Elliott scored his third win of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and his first career Cup win at home track Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Elliott won Sunday’s race under caution after he narrowly defended the lead against Corey LaJoie.

LaJoie’s attempt to pass Elliott on the final lap ended with contact between them, causing LaJoie to crash in Turn 2. LaJoie was credited with a 21st-place finish.

Ross Chastain finished second, followed by rookie Austin Cindric in third, Erik Jones in fourth and Ryan Blaney in fifth.

POINTS REPORT

Elliott leads the Cup regular season standings by 47 points over Blaney (684-637) with seven races left before the playoffs begin.

Chastain (634) is third in points, followed by reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson (579) in fourth, and Kyle Busch (569) in fifth. On Sunday, Larson and Busch finished 13th and 20th respectively.