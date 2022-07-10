Atlanta Cup race results, driver points

On Sunday, Chase Elliott scored his third win of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and his first career Cup win at home track Atlanta Motor Speedway.
MORE: NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta – Race Results
Elliott won Sunday’s race under caution after he narrowly defended the lead against Corey LaJoie.
LaJoie’s attempt to pass Elliott on the final lap ended with contact between them, causing LaJoie to crash in Turn 2. LaJoie was credited with a 21st-place finish.
Ross Chastain finished second, followed by rookie Austin Cindric in third, Erik Jones in fourth and Ryan Blaney in fifth.
POINTS REPORT
Elliott leads the Cup regular season standings by 47 points over Blaney (684-637) with seven races left before the playoffs begin.
MORE: NASCAR Cup Series driver points after Atlanta
Chastain (634) is third in points, followed by reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson (579) in fourth, and Kyle Busch (569) in fifth. On Sunday, Larson and Busch finished 13th and 20th respectively.