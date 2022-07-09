Sunday Atlanta Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NASCAR’s return to Atlanta Motor Speedway marks the first time this season that the Cup Series races at a track for a second time.

The series raced at the reconfigured and repaved track in March. William Byron won that race, which saw pack racing.

Eight races remain in the regular season. There have been 13 different winners, leaving three playoff spots via points, but that could change this weekend if there is another different winner.

Among those who have yet to win this year are Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola and Brad Keselowski, among others.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

(All Times Eastern)

START: James Hartson, Walmart senior market manager, will give the command to start engines at 3:16 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:27 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at noon … Driver introductions are at 2:35 p.m. … Tamarlon T. Carter, director of chaplain services of Henry County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office, will give the invocation at 3:08 p.m. … Country music entertainer Mark Wills will perform the National Anthem at 3:09 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 260 laps (400.4 miles) on the 1.54-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 160.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins on USA at 2 p.m. Post-race coverage is scheduled to begin on USA at 6:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2 p.m. and will also stream at goprn.com SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – High of 86 degrees with 34% chance of isolated thunderstorms around the start of the race

LAST TIME: William Byron led 111 of 325 laps to win. Christopher Bell crossed the finish line second but was penalized for passing below the double while line on the last lap and dropped to 23rd. Ross Chastain placed second. Kurt Busch finished third.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Jeff Gordon, Richard Petty share memories from 1992 Atlanta race

Five laps that impacted 2022 NASCAR Cup season

JGR planning on Kyle Busch back in No. 18 car

Changes made to pit crews of Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace

Drivers to watch at Atlanta

Viewer’s guide for Atlanta

NASCAR Power Rankings: Ross Chastain remains No. 1