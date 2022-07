NASCAR Saturday schedule at Atlanta/Mid-Ohio

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NASCAR is action Saturday at two different tracks.

The Camping World Truck Series races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, marking the first time that series has run at that road course.

Also Saturday, Xfinity and Cup Series will have qualifying. Xfinity teams race at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Atlanta Motor Speedway (Cup and Xfinity)

Saturday, July 9

(All times Eastern)

Forecast: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. High of 91. Chance of rain is 50%.

Garage open

8 a.m. — Xfinity Series

9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

10:05 – 11:25 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)

11:35 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App, USA Network joins at 12 p.m.)

5 p.m. — Xfinity race (163 laps, 251 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Saturday, July 9

(All times Eastern)

Forecast: Partly cloudy skies. High of 85.

Garage open

10:30 a.m. — Truck series

Track activity