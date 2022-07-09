Austin Hill wins Atlanta Xfinity race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

HAMPTON, Ga. — Georgia native Austin Hill held off the field to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

It’s his second win of the season. His other victory came in the season-opening race at Daytona.

“This is going to be so special. I can’t wait to party.” Hill told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns after the race.

Josh Berry finished second and was followed by Ryan Truex, Tyler Reddick and Daniel Hemric.

Not everyone had a good day.

Riley Herbst and Ty Gibbs were side-by-side for the lead when Herbst got a push from Ryan Truex with 68 laps to go. The push sent Herbst up the track into Gibbs’ car. That forced Gibbs into the wall. The contact ended the race for Gibbs, who won this race in March. He finished 35th.

Points leader AJ Allmendinger lost two laps early in the second stage after he thought he had a tire going down and pitted under green. Allmendinger recovered to finish 10th.

Stage 1 winner: Josh Berry

Stage 2 winner: Austin Hill

Who had a good race: Runner-up Josh Berry has finished in the top four in four of the last five races. … Ryan Truex placed third for his fifth top-five finish in 84 Xfinity starts. … Noah Gragson‘s sixth-place finish is his 12th top 10 of the season.

Who had a bad race: Ty Gibbs finished 35th after contact from Riley Herbst sent Gibbs’ car into the wall. … Brandon Brown finished 33rd after hitting the wall. The incident came a week after his car was destroyed in a multi-car crash at Road America.

Notable: Austin Hill won despite not being able to communicate with his team on the radio. He could hear them. His team could not hear him during the race.

Next: The series races July 16 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network)