HAMPTON, Ga. – Ty Gibbs will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race after qualifying was rained out.

Gibbs will be joined on the front row by Josh Berry.

The second row has AJ Allmendinger and Brandon Jones. The third row has Austin Hill and Noah Gragson.

The race is scheduled to take the green flag at 5:22 p.m. ET on USA Network.