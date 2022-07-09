Atlanta Cup starting lineup: Chase Elliott starts on pole

By Jul 9, 2022, 1:39 PM EDT
HAMPTON, GA. – Chase Elliott will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway after qualifying was rained out Saturday.

The lineup is set by the rulebook.

Elliott will be joined on the front row by Ross Chastain.

The second row features Kyle Larson and Road America winner Tyler Reddick.

The third row has Team Penske teammates Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney.

Sunday’s Cup race is scheduled to take the green flag at 3:27 p.m. ET on USA Network.

