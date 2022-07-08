Saturday Atlanta Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

HAMPTON, Ga. — Ty Gibbs will seek to sweep the Xfinity Series races this season at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Gibbs won the Xfinity race at Atlanta in March, one of four victories he has this year. He enters this weekend nine points behind AJ Allmendinger for the points lead.

Sage Karam is back in the series this weekend. A week ago, Noah Gragson wrecked Karam at Road America in retaliation for contact from Karam. NASCAR later penalized Gragson.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Terri Johnson, co-founder of God’s Pit Crew, will give the command to start engines at 5:11 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:22 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 8 a.m. … Qualifying begins at 10:05 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 4:30 p.m. … John Dewberry, pastor of Community Bible Fellowship Church of Henry County, Georgia, will give the invocation at 5:03 p.m. … Kayla J, Nashville singer and songwriter, will perform the National Anthem at 5:04 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 163 laps (251.02 miles) on the 1.54-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 40. Stage 2 ends at Lap 80.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. Post-race coverage is scheduled to begin at 7:40 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – High of 87 degrees with a 36% chance of scattered thunderstorms around start of the race

LAST TIME: Ty Gibbs made a last-lap pass to win in March. Austin Hill was second. AJ Allmendinger placed third.