Mid-Ohio Truck starting lineup: Corey Heim wins pole

By Jul 8, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT
Corey Heim won the pole in the rain for Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Heim won the pole Friday with a lap of 69.181 mph. He will be joined on the front row by Parker Kligerman, who qualified at 68.869 mph.

The second row features Carson Hocevar (68.647 mph) and John Hunter Nemechek (68.460). The third row has Matt Crafton (68.215) and Matt DiBenedetto (68.120).

The Truck race is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1.

